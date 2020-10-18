Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests Covid-19 positive

Washington, Oct 18 : US President Donald Trump has wished Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris “the best” and hoped that she was “in good shape” after an aide and a flight crew member involved in his rival Joe Bidens presidential campaign tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the media reported.

The President made the remarks while addressing supporters at re-election rally in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday evening, The Hill news website reported.

“I hope she’s in good shape, because a number of people in her group have caught Covid-19, so we all wish her best.

“Do we all wish her best? Yes, we do. We hope she’s doing well,” he added.

Following the positive cases, Harris had suspended her campaign travel as a precaution.

The California Senator and her husband underwent Covid-19 tests and the couple was declared negative.

In an announcement on Saturday, the Biden campaign announced that Harris will return to the campaign trail on Monday with trips planned to Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida.

