TRUSTING IN ALLAH’S PLAN

Unfortunate life events happen. Every single day, there is somebody out there dealing with difficult circumstances. We know life isn’t all sunshine and roses, but as soon as it’s us going through that difficult time, we throw all hope in the bin.

Suddenly ‘life is not fair’ and ‘why is it always me?’ become our go-to. We unnecessarily search for a reason as to why things are hard, before finally landing on self-victimisation.

Now, I’m not saying you should be jumping for joy whenever things get hard, but victimising yourself further, makes things worse.

You have now convinced yourself that the world is out to get you.

Newsflash. It’s not.

The world isn’t out to get you, because it never had a say in your life to begin with. The One who decreed the unfortunate circumstances, is none other than the Almighty.

Allah (swt) planned for you to go through that particular situation, at that exact time. He had a plan formulated for you before you were born. In fact, Allah decreed everything from the beginning of time until the end.

“Know you not that Allah knows all that is in the heaven and on the earth? Verily, it is (all) in the Book (Al‑Lawh Al‑Mahfooz). Verily, that is easy for Allah”

[Quran, al-Hajj 22:70]

Trusting Allah (swt)’s plan is vital to your own success in this world.

How can I learn to always trust in His plan?

Remind yourself of why you believe in Allah. Why have you accepted Islam into your life? What makes you feel connected?

Everyone has their own journey into choosing Islam as their way of life. What is your journey and do you appreciate it enough?

Figuring this out is the first step.

Now, I need you to understand that knowing the origins of your belief, means you’ve already got that trust in Him. For how can you believe without trusting?

Remember that no matter what you’re going through, Allah (swt) knows you are able to come out of it stronger. Don’t despair or lose all hope. Our Prophets (may Allah bless them all) faced difficult obstacles.

Trust that you were destined to face this challenge. Trust that you’ll become better because of it.

Trust that Allah’s plan is the journey you’re being allowed to take. The journey that ensure your success in this life.

How Do I Make Sure I Never Forget This?

You took some time to contemplate and came to the conclusion that you do trust in Allah’s plan. But how do ensure that you don’t have to go through the same thought process every time things don’t go your way?

The answer is simple.

Keep strengthening your relationship with Allah every day.

I cannot emphasise this enough. It’s a life long journey. You need to embed pleasing Allah into your everyday life. Here are some ways you can do this:

Make sure you complete all your prayers on time.

Dedicate time to reading the Quran.

Make sure you wake up for Fajr.

Complete Dhikr throughout the day.

Increase your knowledge by taking the time to research topics.

Keep your faith, love and trust in Him up all the time.

Soon you’ll notice that in the face of adversity, you’ll smile knowingly.