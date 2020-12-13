Trying to create single window for compliances, ease of approval process: Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 12 : The Centre is trying to create the first genuine single window in terms of compliances and ease of approval process, Minister for Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

Addressing the session, ‘Building Blocks of the New India’, during Ficci’s 93rd Annual General Meeting, Goyal said: “We are trying to create the first genuine single window in terms of compliances and ease of approval process. We are making every effort towards this effect.”

On manufacturing, Goyal said that the government has identified 24 champion sectors that will add Rs 200 lakh crore in the next 10 years to the nation’s manufacturing GDP and provide millions of jobs, besides creating the size and scale of manufacturing.

Besides, Goyal said that scale of manufacturing, coupled with quality and productivity, can truly make India competitive in several sectors and help us move towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to the minister, it is time that India demonstrates to the world our leadership position and commitment to quality.

In addition, the minister said that start-ups are going to be the backbone of New India.

“The start-up ecosystem is encouraging innovation, promoting and strengthening new young entrepreneurs, new businesses with new ideas, and new ways of doing business,” he said.

-IANS

rv/ash