TS: 6 persons who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of COVID

Hyderabad: Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin died due to the novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.

“Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi,” according to an official release. “Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana.”

Two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each in two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, the statement said, without mentioning the time of their deaths.

The special teams under the collectors have identified the persons who came in contact with the deceased and they are shifted to the hospitals, it said.

Over 200 people kept in isolation

Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi on Monday and over 200 people have been kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in a religious congregation there showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The Telangana government asked those who participated in the prayers to inform the authorities. It will conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost, according to the release.

The government also requested the people to alert if they come to know about those who participated in the prayers.

Earlier a separate government release said a person died of COVID-19 in Telangana, taking the toll to two and the total number touched 77 after six fresh cases were reported on Monday.

As many as 13 patients who underwent treatment for the virus were discharged on Monday, a media bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the state government said.

A techie, the first COVID-19 case in Telangana, has been discharged recently. The state now has 61 active cases, the bulletin said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on Sunday said barring a 76-year-old person, who had other ailments, the other patients were doing well.

14-day quarantine period

Rao had said 25,937 people were under surveillance and being watched by 5,746 teams and they would be out of watch after completing their mandated 14-day quarantine period. He had said all those who are under observation would be out of vigil by April 7 if there are no fresh suspected cases.

“From March 30, their time is nearing completion. After that, they do not need to be under any surveillance. By April 7, we will have a situation of zero… We pray God that we should not get new cases,” Rao had said.

Coronavirus cases in India

On Monday, India witnessed one of the sharpest spikes in the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country’s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. However, 102 people have been cured.

The Union Health Ministry in its updated report said that 32 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five fatalities.

“A total of 102 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Among the 27 states and union territories having Coronavirus patients, Kerala has the highest tally of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 82 positive cases from Uttar Pradesh.

India has been under a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus till April 14.

Source: With inputs from IANS/PTI

