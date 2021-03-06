TS Assembly Budget-2021 session to begin after March 14

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed the officials concerned to make better arrangements for the upcoming budget session amid Corona protocols in March.

At his official residence Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister held a high level meeting for the Budget session. The Budget session is to start after March 14 when the polls for two graduate MLC seats will be held.

According to information the government plans the key budget session amid corona effect and results for about one week to 10 days. The chief minister is to take a call on the dates for the budget session in this meeting.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Assembly secretary Narsimha-charyulu, finance secretary Ramkrishna Rao and others attended the key meeting. He has discussed the budget proceedings, allocations to various sectors, proposals to be made to key sectors and smooth conduct of the session.

The chief minister has instructed the officials to follow strictly corona protocols and ensure that the Assembly Budget 2021 session is conducted in a fair manner.

The CM is learnt to have directed them for better facilities be arranged for the same as the MLAs and ministers to find the atmosphere conducive during the budget session.