TS Assembly to discuss coronavirus today: Health Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister of Telangana Mr T Rajender told that there will be brief discussions on Coronavirus on Friday in order to create awareness among the people and eradicate apprehensions among the public regarding it. He also informed that in TS, only 1 person has been affected by the Coronavirus.

Replying to the question asked by Ramalinga Reddy, Health Minister told that the Nodal Officers have been appointed at a state level. In Hyderabad, a state level control room has been set up and a call centre with 104 helpline is working.

He further informed that air passengers reaching Hyderabad Airport are being tested. 13 special wards have been setup in various hospitals in the state. In Gandhi Hospital Covid 19 Ward approved by ICMR has also been setup.

Health Minister told that the CM of TS Mr KCR has agreed to allocate sufficient time for discussions. Speaker of Assembly Mr P Srinivas Reddy informed that he would fix the time and date for such discussions.