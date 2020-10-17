TS BIE and school dept. mull over shift system to re-open institutes

Hyderabad: The junior colleges might begin soon while maintaining social distancing and the classes might commence in the shift system.

Considering the ongoing pandemic the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Directorate of School Education Department (DSE) have prepared reports on how the classes should start.

Secretary of TSBIE said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after considering the reports, will allow the junior colleges to reopen.

They said that One possible way to divide the students and ensure distancing is a shift system. “Shifts in the year (First and the Second Year) or shifts in the groups (subject groups) will be followed in line with the Covid-19 protocol. We have submitted a report. Now, the Chief Minister will take a decision.”

The board is planning to finish the current academic year on time preferably in March and April, 2021.

Likewise, the DSE, after talks with healthcare officials has decided on alternative shifts for higher classes in schools. There is no confirmation yet as to how the classes would be conducted but sources told Express that schools are likely to re-open from November 1 across the State.