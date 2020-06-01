TS-bPASS to be introduced only after cabinet approval: MA&UD

Hyderabad: As a follow up of Telangana Municipality Act 2019 and in order to implement the provisions contained therein especially those relating to building permissions,

layout approvals and town planning, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has developed TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System), on lines of TSIPASS.

This aims at according building approvals in a time bound and transparent manner and is based on self-certification process.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD Dept said in a statement that the software updation of TS-bPASS especially those relating to integration with other departments and including certain category of prohibitory survey numbers (such as Govt lands, water bodies etc) is going on right now.

Once this is done, TS-bPASS will be placed for discussion and consideration in the Cabinet which will go through all aspects contained under TSBPASS and discuss at length how to simplify, streamline and make the entire process transparent and easy for the citizens.

TS-bPASS will be implemented only after obtaining the approval from the cabinet. In the meanwhile, trial testing of the software is going on, Arvind Kumar added.

