TS-BPass to be launched from June first week : KTR

Hyderabad: State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR on Thursday announced that the state government would launch TS-BPass from the first week of June next month to ensure transparency in according building permissions in the state .

He said that the new scheme would be implemented in all municipalities of the state. He made these remarks while holding a review meeting on the issue. Speaking on the occasion he said that they had already introduced the scheme on pilot basis in 87 municipalities of the state. Rao also said that they had already accorded permissions to some buildings. He said that they would take up special drive on the basis of the feedback they received about software based system. He asked the officials to be ready to implement the scheme from the first week of the June.

He also asked them to train the staff concerned on the implementation of the new scheme. He also asked the officials to implement the scheme in GHMC limits. He directed the officials to hold a meeting with the officials of GHMC during the next two days

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.