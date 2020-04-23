TS Civil supplies wing raids mutton and Kirana shops

A screen grab from the video of Civil Supplies raiding the Mutton and Kirana shops in Asif Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Variation in the prices of essential goods like Mutton, Kirana, and Groceries like salt, sugar, rice, and other crucial commodities has led the civil supplies department to raid the mutton shops and Kirana stores in the city.

A bag of one kg of mutton meat with bone was sold at Rs. 900 and boneless meat for Rs. 1000 when the price is Rs. 700 for with bone mutton meat and boneless Rs. 800.

Similarly, the maximum retail price (MRP) on oils processed foods is not being charged but a premium of five to 10 percent is added as there is a fear that an extension of the lockdown will make these goods scare.

Mutton prices increased by shops, Officials raid in Asif Nagar

SMA Quadri, Civil supplies official told to media that with the light of lockdown some mutton selling shops and Kirana stores in the city are selling essential commodities at high costs, people are also purchasing stocks despite knowing that it is costing more than the MRP as they are worried that they will not be available in the coming time.

Taking strict action against the violators for defying the MRP and civil supplies guidelines, the official warned other retailers, traders, and mutton shop traders not to increase the prices of products and to support customers. They have even directed the traders to display the prices of the commodities they are selling and take all safety measures during trading.

The Telangana state oil industries and trade association, Hyderabad and the Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association have also appealed to the Kirana retailers not to cost above MRP.

