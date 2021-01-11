TS Congress asks Centre, KRC to purchase every grain produced by farmers at MSP

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of Congress party on Monday held a protest rally at Suryapet district against the three controversial farm laws implemented by the BJP led government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Congress party would intensify its agitation until BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana purchase every grain produced by farmers at Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

Addressing the protest rally, Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed the BJP and TRS governments for their “anti-farmer” policies.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government brought three new laws to deprive MSP for agriculture produce, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to shut down IKP and PACS centres in Telangana to leave farmers with no option but to sell their produce at throwaway prices to a few corporate sectors,” he said

He said nearly 70 farmers died to suicide and extreme weather conditions in Delhi. He pointed out that even the Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the way the Centre was handling the farmers’ agitation. He said that the BJP Government should repeal the controversial laws immediately and accept all the demands raised by agitating farmers.

The TPCC chief condemned CM KCR for the decision of removing IKP centres and single-window Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) centres which were started by the previous Congress regime in 2004 to ensure procurement of entire agriculture produce by farmers.

He said that CM KCR should stop considering Telangana as his ‘Jagir’ (fiefdom) and implement anti-farmer decisions.

Similarly, he said, even after two years, the TRS govt was yet to fulfill the promise of waiving off crop loans. He said lakhs of farmers lost their crops due to adverse seasonal conditions and other factors in the last 6-7 years and none of them got a single rupee towards crop insurance claims.