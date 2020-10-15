TS Congress leaders demand compensation for those who suffered from rains

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress demanded that the standing crops in lakhs of acres in state which have suffered due to the heavy rains and floods must be given compensation by the government of Telangana.

The party has demanded that the government should pay compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for paddy and Rs 30,000 per acre for cotton crops.

Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and All India Kisan Congress vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy said that the paddy, maize and cotton crops were badly hit due to the heavy rains.

They said the farmers have cultivated fine rice on the advice of the state government by making huge investments. But the government is offering MSP of Rs 1,888 per quintal only. Stating that this MSP would not even cover the investment, he demanded that the state government add a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal for fine rice.

They charged the KCR-led TRS government of not enumerating the crop loss so far and alleged that the Telangana farmers, in the last six years of TRS government never got compensation for the crop loss due to natural calamities.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that the those affected by the rains and the dead ones must be given atleast Rs 5 lakh each. He further added that the houses repair work must also be done by the government.