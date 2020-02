A+ A-

Hyderabad: TS EAMCET 2020 which will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad is scheduled to be held from 4th to 11th May 2020.

Schedule, test zones, etc. for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – 2020 (TS EAMCET-2020) was finalized during the meeting of the CET Committee.

The fee for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PH is Rs. 400 whereas, for other candidates, it is Rs. 800.