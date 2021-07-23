TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket released; here’s how to download

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday has released the admit card for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 TS EAMCET 2021. Candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website.

The TS EAMCET exam for engineering streams will be held on August 4, 5 and 6. For agriculture and medicine streams, the exam will be held on August 9 and 10. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs. 500/- has also been extended till July 29, 2021

How to download TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

Step 1— Click on the official website

Step 2 — Click on the download admit card link

Step 3 — Enter registration/roll number and password to login

Step 4 — The admit card will appear on screen

Step 5 — Download and take a printout

This year’s TS EAMCET exam dates clashes with the Birla Institute of Technology BITSAT and Science Entrance Test dates. Therefore, TSCHE has urged those candidates who appear in both exams to apply for the change in the EAMCET 2021 exam session.

“The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 slot,” the official statement of EAMCET reads.

The EAMCET examination is conducted via online mode (computer-based) in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).