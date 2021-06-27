TS EAMCET 2021: Last date for registration extended

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 27th June 2021 10:41 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has extended the last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2021 application form without late fee till July 1. With a late fee of Rs. 5000, it can be submitted till July 29.

Intermediate students of MPC stream can write Engineering Test whereas the Intermediate BiPC students can write medical, pharmacy, veterinary and agriculture test.

JNTUH will conduct the TS EAMCET 2021 from August 4 to 10.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, online coaching with model tests is being conducted. For more information contact on WhatsApp number 9290201021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button