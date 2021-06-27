TS EAMCET 2021: Last date for registration extended

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has extended the last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2021 application form without late fee till July 1. With a late fee of Rs. 5000, it can be submitted till July 29.

Intermediate students of MPC stream can write Engineering Test whereas the Intermediate BiPC students can write medical, pharmacy, veterinary and agriculture test.

JNTUH will conduct the TS EAMCET 2021 from August 4 to 10.

Meanwhile, online coaching with model tests is being conducted. For more information contact on WhatsApp number 9290201021.