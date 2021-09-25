TS EAMCET counselling: 41000 students eligible for fees reimbursement

Hyderabad: During the first counselling of the TSEAMCET, 67 percent of the students who have secured seats are eligible for fees reimbursement.

As per the criteria for the fees reimbursement, the annual income of the parents/guardians of the students residing in rural areas should not exceed Rs.1.5 lakhs while the income of the parents/guardians of the students of urban areas should not be more than Rs.2 lakhs.

A total of 60,941 B.Tech students and 228 B.Pharmacy students have secured seats this year. Out of them, 41,000 students are eligible for fees reimbursement.