TS EAMCET, ECET 2020 to be conducted in June end

Hyderabad: With the lock down getting extended till May 7, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to conduct the TS EAMCET 2020 and TS ECET 2020 either in third or fourth week of June.

Speaking to media, T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the notification, as reported by The Hans India.

Detention system scrapped

“We have passed orders to Universities to cancel the detention system for degree students,” Reddy said.

Microsoft’s online classes

“Tech Giant Microsoft has come forward to offer online classes to degree and PG students,” he added.

Though Reddy had earlier announced that the students need to clear their backlogs next year but now he says ‘first priority of the government is to conduct exams for final year students as many of them will be moving abroad and may have to appear for Nation- level exams.

