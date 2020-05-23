TS EAMCET from July 6-9, EdCET on 15

Hyderabad: Telangana state Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET)- 2020 examinations will be held from July 6 to 9, the JNTU-H will conduct the entrance examination and EdCET on 15.

State Higher Education Council (TSHEC) today announced schedule for common entrance tests. They are likely to be held online for first time in the state.

Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, council chairman Papi Reddy have discussed on various examinations. Later the council announced the schedule and common tests are likely to be held online.

The Minister has instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for smooth conducted of common tests. These tests were postponed earlier due to Corona lockdown in the state.

Now the higher education council has declared the new schedule. Council chairman Papi Reddy has announced the dates and tests.

While EAMCET will be conducted from July 6 to9 , The State Board of Technical Education and Training will conduct the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet) on July 1, Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) on July 4, ICET on July 13 and EdCET on July 15.

