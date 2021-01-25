TS EAMCET syllabus likely to be reduced

Hyderabad: The syllabus of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 likely to be reduced for the current academic year as it is expected that the entrance test will follow the reduced syllabus of intermediate.

Earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has reduced the syllabus to 70 percent for the academic year 2020-21.

According to a report in Telangana Today, one of the senior officials of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said that the TS EAMCET syllabus will be announced after receiving the intermediate syllabus from BIE.

The entrance test which is likely to be held in the month of June will be conducted in multiple sessions. The completed scheduled will be announced by the TSCHE after the release of IPE schedule.

Test in June due to pandemic

This year, the entrance test has been postponed by one month due to pandemic. Usually, the test takes place in the month of May.

Last year, out of 143326 candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET, 119183 took the test. The test was held in the month of September.

