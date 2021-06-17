TS EDCET registration last date extended

By News Desk|   Updated: 17th June 2021 2:55 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The last date to submit the online application forms without a late fee for the B.Ed entrance exam TS EDCET has been extended till June 22. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET is a computer-based online test conducted by the Osmania University.

The Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25.

Successful candidates who have attained degree i.e in B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc Home Science, B.Com, BCA, BBA, BBM, B.A(Oriental), and B.Tech are eligible to write the entrance exam if the student has secured a minimum of 50% in the undergraduate exams.

MS Education Academy

There are a total of 18 test centers across Telangana state where the entrance test is conducted every year.

Meanwhile, interested Candidates can avail more information regarding the TS EDCET 2021 from M.A. Hameed at the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Siasat Office Abids.  

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button