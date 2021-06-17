TS EDCET registration last date extended

Hyderabad: The last date to submit the online application forms without a late fee for the B.Ed entrance exam TS EDCET has been extended till June 22. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET is a computer-based online test conducted by the Osmania University.

The Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on August 24 and 25.

Successful candidates who have attained degree i.e in B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc Home Science, B.Com, BCA, BBA, BBM, B.A(Oriental), and B.Tech are eligible to write the entrance exam if the student has secured a minimum of 50% in the undergraduate exams.

There are a total of 18 test centers across Telangana state where the entrance test is conducted every year.

Meanwhile, interested Candidates can avail more information regarding the TS EDCET 2021 from M.A. Hameed at the Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Siasat Office Abids.