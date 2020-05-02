TS: Etala comes down heavily on opposition over Corona tests

Hyderabad: Minister for Medical and Health Etala Rajender said that the Telangana Government is taking care of people during the lockdown period.

He condemned the opposition for false charges against the Government and said that Government is giving importance to people ‘s safety.

He alleged that some opposition parties were criticizing the government due to vote bank politics.

Referring to allegations of the Opposition who alleged that the Government was not doing enough Corona tests in the State and not following instructions of the Centre he said that the charges were baseless and done with the aim to politicise the issue.

Stating that the Government had come for a praise by none other than Central Government Officials and said that the State Government is following the Union Government guidelines and instructions. Central government officials also visited hospital’s in telangana the minister said and added that they expressed satisfaction at the manner the State was handling Corona including the tests Permission of delhi meeting is given by the central government minister said.

He said that the State Government had tested 1244 people who had attended the Markaz meeting in Delhi, and more 10000 people are also identified and made tests. Government is talking several precautions to flatten the corona curve the minister said.

Yesterday a total of 6 cases have been registered, and 464 people have recovered anothet 552 people are under treatment and 28 deaths have been reported nl minister said.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.