TS: Final year university exams to be held in August

By Sameer Updated: July 08, 2020, 10:55 am IST
university exams
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In Telangana State, final year university exams are likely to be held in the month of August.

In order to finalize the schedule for the examinations, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct a meeting with authorities of State Universities.

Number of students

In the State, there are around 1.5 lakh students of the final year degree courses whereas, in UG professional courses, there are 50-60 thousand students.

In the current year, students will get ample choice in the examination paper. However, it will be ensured that the standard of the paper is up to the mark.  

Authorities may also reduce the duration of examinations from three hours to two hours.

Results

Examinations for final year students of UG and PG degree courses are likely to be held in second or their week of August. The results are expected to be released in the month of September.

