TS: Fisherfolks arrested for selling ducks in Nalgonda

Three persons were identified by DFO holding ducks and water birds in their hands with an intention of selling it on Friday.

A+ A-

Nalgonda: The District Forest Officers (DFO) on Friday caught three-person while selling ducks and other water birds at Srichaitanya Mils Center in Ramathnagar of Nalgonda. The officers have rescued 6 ducks and 8 Sandpipers.

While many people regard ducks as food the accused persons were selling these water birds for the purpose of slaughtering which is the subject of animal cruelty, the suspect has been identified as Singam Seenaiah (55), Saidamma (51), Saidulu (45) all belong to one family and a resident of Gajalapuram.

According to the forest department official, the birds were from the Peddadevulapally reservoir of Miryalaguda Range, birds are protected under Schedule –IV of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, therefore a case was registered against them.

Further, an official told that as the suspect is poor fisherfolk and was not aware of the Act, the DFO of Nalgonda has decided to impose a compounded fine and levy a penalty of Rs 50,000 in the three of them.

The Telangana Forest Department informs that hunting of aquatic birds is not permitted in the forest area. It is a crime under the Forest and Wildlife Protection Acts. One who does will suffer from seven years of imprisonment and fine can be applicable for an offence under the Act.

Moreover, the special anti-poaching team have formed by the forest department headed by Deputy Range Officer and Forest Section Officer to curb the illegal hunting of activities in all the range of forest areas.

SIASAT NEWS