TS Govt aims for UNESCO Heritage City status for Hyderabad

By Sameer Published: 15th August 2020 11:50 am IST
UNESCO Heritage City

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Hyderabad would get the status of Heritage City and the government will work towards achieving the same.

Old world charm, new age vibrancy

“Hyderabad is a city where one will find old world charm and new age vibrancy. It should get Heritage City status from UNESCO and we will work for achieving it,” the minister said while inaugurating the newly renovated Mozamjahi Market on Friday.

Mozamjahi Market

Speaking about the market, Rao added, “The Mozamjahi Market was constructed in 1933. The government of Telangana took up the renovation project and restored it. I request the cooperation of citizens to maintain this.”

READ:  Prof. Hangloo awarded ‘honourary rank of colonel’

Among those who were present on the occasion include — state ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliaments K Keshava Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Singh, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close