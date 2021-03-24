TS govt examining proposal to set-up Basti Dawakhanas across state

Hyderabad: The state government is examining a proposal to set up Basti Dawakhanas (area hospitals) in major cities of Telangana. This was relayed by health minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday in response to questions on the issue during the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday.

Rajender, in his response, stated that so far 225 Basti Dawakhanas have been established in Hyderabad, and that these local level area hospitals cater to low-income groups, especially daily wage workers. These health care centres cater to about 10,000 people per centre. Each of these has a medical officer, a staff nurse and other support staff.

It is pertinent to note that the Basti Dawakhanas provide free treatment. Medical consultation, diagnostics and even medicines are free in these health care centres, which are to be availed by living in the area. Of the 350 Dawakhanas that have been sanctioned, 225 are functional as of now, said Eatala Rajender.

Free medicines:

An important need among people are affordable medicines, and one of the main aims of the Basti Dawakhanas is to provide free medicines, especially to the poor who can’t afford to visit private health care centres. According to the state government, these Dawakhanas are meant to be the first point of contact between the community and the health care system.