TS Govt frames regulations to prevent spread of coronavirus

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana State framed regulations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The regulations were framed under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

As per the regulations, all hospitals shall provide corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID-19. The hospitals should also record the history of travel of the person to any country or area where the disease has been reported.

Regulations for persons with travel history

Persons who have a history of travel to the affected areas in the last 14 days must remain in home quarantine for two weeks from the day of exposure. However, if these persons have symptoms of COVID-19, they must be isolated in a hospital.

These persons must voluntarily report to State Control Room at phone number 040-24651119 or toll-free number 104.

The regulations also empower authorities to close schools, offices, cinema halls, etc., in event of a threat of the spread of the disease. They may also designate any government and private building as a quarantine facility.

Coronavirus cases in India

On Sunday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 360, including the foreign nationals, with 329 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

“A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. Seven deaths have been reported across the country,” the Health Ministry said.

Among the 23 states and union territories where the cases were found, Maharashtra has the highest patient count followed by Kerala.

Click here to download the complete list of regulations.

