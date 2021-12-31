TS govt releases Rs 30 crores for building Government college in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Friday announced that a sum of Rs 30 crores has been released for the construction of Nagarjuna Government College with modern facilities.

This comes after CM KCR’s assurance of over Rs 100 crore for the progress and development of Nalgonda. The Chief Minister had visited the district on Wednesday and he instructed the concerned officials to prepare a special action plan in this direction.

A high-level review meeting at the district Collectorate was held by the Chief Minister and was attended by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and higher officials on developing infrastructure facilities in Nalgonda municipality and other developmental works.

He made it clear to all the participants in the meeting that the historical Nalgonda Municipality should develop like other cities and towns in the state and the decades’ old poverty should be eradicated and the government would spend any amount of money for this.

The CM instructed Minister from the district Jagadeeshwar Reddy, local MLA Kancherla Bhoopal Reddy, the Collector and other higher officials to prepare an action plan for the development of Nalgonda on all fronts, infrastructure, beautification and assured that the government would provide the required funds. The CM also instructed that a Padayatra should be undertaken to examine each and every minute detail for the development of Nalgonda town.

He also instructed the officials to take up measures for the construction of a state-of-the-art Town Hall in Nalgonda town. While returning to the helipad from the District Collectorate, the Chief Minister stopped at the R&B guest house and expressed his displeasure over the maintenance. When the officials informed the Chief Minister that some part of the guest house would be demolished for road expansion, he instructed the officials to take up the construction of a new R&B guest house with all facilities in the same place.