TS govt to sanction Rs 10,000 to each Hyderabad street vendor

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday announced that Telangana is targeted to enroll 5 lakhs of street vendors for issuing identity cards in the Telangana State for sanctioning Rs. 10,000 to each vendor at low interest through the bank in order to help them in the troubled times. Till now, about 2,16,000 street vendors were identified and registered.

The concerned authorities are collecting information of street vendors who are faced financial problems during the COVID-19 lockdown.



In order to speed up the enrollment in all Municipalities and Corporations, instructions have been issued to all departments, public representatives, additional collectors and commissioners to participate in the street vendors survey to complete it at the earliest.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar D.S, Mepma MD Dr.Satyanarayana visited Rythu Bazar and the surrounding areas in Mehdipatnam to interact with the street vendors.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary said that identity cards are being issued to the street vendors those who are identified, street vendors information is uploading day to day through the separate App. Once the identity cards are issued, they are eligible to avail various benefits announced by the Government. For enrollment, they also have to produce Aadhaar Cards and appealed to the street vendors to cooperate with the Municipal Authorities in enrollment, he added.

Addl.Commissioner UCD, Shankariah, all Zonal Commissioners and other officials participated during the visit.