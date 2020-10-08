TS govt to sponsor civil services coaching of minority students

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle (TMSC), which functions under the TS Minorities Welfare Department, is implementing a new scheme to sponsor 100 minority candidates to private coaching centres for the All India Services examinations coaching. Under the new programme, 100 candidates will be selected through a screening test, which will be conducted across Telangana, after which they will be sponsored to the institutes of their choice from empaneled institutions.

The entire fee will be paid by the government of Telangana and a stripend will also be given to the candidates. A.K.Khan, advisor to Government of Telangan and president of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), announced the new scheme on Thursday. All the candidates who are willing to be admitted in the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad, have to appear for the entrance test and the admission is based on merit, he stated.

The annual income of parents/guardians should not exceed Rs 2.00 lakhs per annum. Online applications are invited on the website www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in from any feneral/professional degree candidates belonging to minority communities from all the districts Telangana for admission into Civil Services Aptitude Test of UPSC (CSAT- 2021).

The Last date for receipt of applications is October 15, 2020. The entrance test for the preliminaries will be conducted on October 23, 2020, between 10.30 AM and 12:30 PM at the Telangana Minorities Residential Schools which are located in headquarters of the state’s 31 districts. A.K.Khan also said that the new is scheme is unique as and that the Telangana government is undertaking efforts to overcome under-representation of Muslims and other minorities in the civil services at the national level.

Selected candidates will be sponsored to top private reputed coaching institutions, Khan said, and also requested parents to avail this opportunity. The detailed notification is available in the website. For further details contact: 040–23236112.