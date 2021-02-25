TS HC issues notice to waqf board in Hafeezpet land ownership row

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notice to waqf board on the ownership of the 47 acres of land in Hafeezpet. A person named Parveen Rao has claimed that he along with others has purchased the land and registered it.

However, on 16th June 2020 Telangana waqf board through sub-registrar Moosapet, Ranga Reddy District sent a circular claiming its ownership.

After the ownership row, Parveen Rao and others approached the high court challenging the revenue department of not buying/selling of the land. Court bench of Justice M.S.Ram Chander and Justice T.Vinod Kumar sought an explanation from the waqf board.

Waqf board counsel said that the land belongs to Dargah Salar Aulia. The waqf counsel has submitted the papers supporting its claim. The hearing would continue on Wednesday.