TS health minister requests Dr Harsh Vardhan for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: Telangana state health minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday appealed the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the state in the wake of the vaccine being manufactured in the state itself.

The state health minister made the request on Thursday during a video conference meet with Dr Harsha Vardhan and Assistant Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who were discussing the arrangements and shortcomings of the COVID-19 vaccine dry run with all state health ministers and officials.

He also added that the Telangana health department has been following the guidelines given by the Union Ministry of Medical Health from time to time.

A second dry run of the Covid-19 vaccine will be conducted on January 8 (Friday) in the state and the Telangana state health department is making necessary arrangements to overcome the software problems due to which there was difficulty in enrolling vaccine beneficiaries in 14 districts during the first dry run.