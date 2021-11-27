TS ICET counseling to begin from Dec 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana State ICET Admission Committee Convener Navin Mittal said that the counseling for admission into MBA and MCA courses through TS ICET 2021 will begin from December 28.

The processing will begin on December 28 and 29. “The aspiring candidates must pay the processing fees to book their slots,” Mittal said.

“Those who have failed to get a seat in the first and second phase can also participate in the counselling along with the new candidates whose testimonials shall be scrutinized,” the ICET Admission Committee Convener said.