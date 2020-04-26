Hyderabad: Taking the advantage of lockdown, forest destruction and illegal felling of valuable trees have allegedly been going in different remote areas of Telangana’s Karepally village under Bheemgal Mandal.

In one such incident officials and staff of state forest department swing into action on specific complaints of officers has managed to recover many pieces of fresh hands sawn logs of valuable teak variety from the Karepally village.

While two staff members of the department were on their regular duty found some carpenters with timber. The officers were inquiring about them but the carpenters assaulted the officers.

TS: Illegal timber seized Karepally

TS: Illegal timber seized Karepally

The forest team on Saturday has seized these logs with the help of local police, seized three wood cutting machines, and two tractor loads of round timber.

However, an FIR was registered against the 10 offenders for assaulting staff including lady beat officers.

FRO, Amruthamma and Kamarapally range staff team have done commendable work.

The Telangana Forest Department PccF said, “My appreciation to all the staff, the official asked the police to bring the case to a logical conclusion and the culprits have to be punished, adding that official directed the staff to take up the further investigation about the stock where did it come from.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.