TS: Industries requests Govt for relief in energy bills

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on behalf of Telangana Industries appealed to the Government to give relief in energy bills to industries in the state following lockdown.

A delegation of FTCCI led by it President Karunendra S.Jasti, Vice President Ramakanth Inani Chairman Energy Committee Anil Aggarwal submitted a representation to the Minister for Energy Government of Telangana G Jagdish Reddy requesting for certain relief measures towards energy bills for the industries and commercial establishments in Telangana State.

The memorandum was submitted to Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy Honorable Minister of Energy Government of Telangana before the crucial cabinet meeting being held today. The Minister assured the Industry members that the issues raised will be shared among the cabinet colleagues and discussed during the meeting being held Tuesday.

The federation, keeping in view the further extension of lockdown till May 17, 2020, by the Government of India and declaration of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Makajgiri, Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Vikarabad districts as Red Zones, requested the State Government for relief to the industries and commercial establishments: which included the waiver of minimum consumption charges for April, May and June 2020 waiver of fixed charges for three months i.e. for April, May and June 2020, Calculation of fixed charges on pro-rata basis from July 2020 for next three months, Extension of time for the payment of energy bills of April and May till June 30, 2020. Provision of installment facility for the payment of energy bills besides others.

Karunendra S. Jasti President, FTCCI while submitting the memorandum to the minister said “ Many surveys have pointed out that due to the pandemic situation, it takes anywhere from 6 months to one year for the economic activities to resume and operate at normal levels and it will be very difficult for the productive sectors to come out of the crisis unless there is generous help from the government. Advanced countries like the USA and UK are assigning 5 to 7% of their GDP towards recovery package and we need much more than these amounts.

Telangana Government support goes a long way in winning the confidence of trade and industry in the State and motivates them to work with renewed energy ”

He appealed to the Government to look into their demands sympathetically.

Ratna Chotrani

