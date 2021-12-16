TS Intermediate 1st yr result to be declared soon, here’s how to check

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the TS Inter first year result soon on its official website.

There is no confirmation regarding the claims from officials as yet. After the declaration of result, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com www.manabadi.com. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter First Year Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On a local website, it has been suggested that the result is expected by December 20, 2021, as of now.

The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state.

As per the information, around 4.3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS Intermediate Exam 2021.