TS: KCR, Kishan Reddy hail Team India’s win in Australia

By Mansoor|   Published: 19th January 2021 8:31 pm IST
Brisbane: Indian players pose with the winning trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test match at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. India won the four test series 2-1. (Source:PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the test series.

Hailing the Indian team for its “wonderful performance with limited resources” with senior players unavailable due to injuries, Rao said the historic win would be remembered forever.

Kishan Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, said the win would go down as one of the best in the history of Indian cricket.

“Congratulations #TeamIndia for this spectacular victory! A match to remember, a series to cherish for a long time. This win will go down as one of the best in the history of Indian Cricket! #TeamIndia – You made us Proud,” he tweeted.

India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

