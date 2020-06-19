TS: Newly-wed woman commits suicide after husband slaps her

Hyderabad: A newly-wed woman committed suicide after her husband allegedly slapped her. This incident took place in Trimulgherry.

As per the details of the case, the woman, B Priyanka Paul (25) had got married to Binny Andrew.

As it was a love marriage, Andrew’s parents were against the relationship. Vexed with the behaviour of the family members, Andrew and Priyanka who work in different call centers decided to shift to a rented house.

On Wednesday morning, the woman confronted her husband about talking to another woman. During the heated arguments, the man alleged slapped her.

After the incident, the woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

Based on the complaint of the family members of the woman, police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC.