TS: Newlywed hangs self over hubby’s affair with her mother

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old newly-wed girl, who was married to her mother’s lover, committed suicide at Meerpet when she discovered that her husband was continuing his affair with her mother. The victim, V Vandana, was found hanging at their home. Police recovered a suicide note written by her saying she was upset over the murky affair.

According to police, Anitha, Vandana’s mother is separated from her husband and lives with her two daughters at Almasguda. A year ago, Anitha met Peram Naveen Kumar at her workplace and they began a relationship. Naveen would frequently visit Anitha’s house. Since she did not want to remarry but wanted Naveen to stay in her house, Anitha got him married to her daughter.

Vandana had frequent fights with her mother when the latter continued her affair with Naveen, said police.