TS PGECET 2021 exams from June 19, application starts March 12

Hyderabad: Telangana state postgraduate engineering common entrance test (TS PGECET) 2021 notification, for admissions into postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the state will be held from June 19 to 22.

The state-level entrance exam will start the online application process from March 12 at its website www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can pay a late fee till June 15. The registration fee is Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates).

In the notification, officials said that the exams would be held in two sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from June 10 to 18.

For further details, visit website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/ or http://www.tsche.ac.in/