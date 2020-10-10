TS PGECET results expected next week

New Delhi: Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) results are likely to be released next week.

TSPGECET response sheet, key

Earlier, Osmania University has uploaded the response sheet of the candidates on the official website of PGECET (click here).

The university has also uploaded the preliminary key and question papers of the test.

TS PGECET for admission

The test for the admission into PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy and graduate-level Pharm-D was conducted from 21st to 24th September.

The test was conducted at 22 centers across the state.

This year, 22,282 candidates registered for the test. Out of the total registered candidates, 16,807 appeared for it.

Counselling after TS PGECET results

After the release of TS PGECET results, the university may start counselling process for admission into PG courses.

It may be noted that GATE qualified candidates will be given preference during the counselling.