Hyderabad (ANI): The Telangana Police has registered a case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and his son who had returned from the UK, for not following quarantine protocol.

The DSP’s son has been tested positive for COVID-19. At present, they are under home isolation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.