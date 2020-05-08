TS: Road Transport Authority generates 1.82 crore income

Hyderabad: The Transportation Commissioner informed that the Telangana government opened Road Transport Authority (RTA) services. The Transport Commissioner informed that the RTA services include issuance of Learning, driving license etc services are opened in Telangana.

He said that Rs 1.82 cores income generated in Telangana yesterday in RTA.

According to the government instructions work is going on in RTA dept.

“People should maintain social distance in RTA office, RTA is providing sanitisers and masks to the citizens in all RTA offices,” Commissoner added.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.