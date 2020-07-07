TS secretariat buildings demolition work starts,roads closed

By SM Bilal Updated: July 07, 2020, 2:03 pm IST

Hyderabad: The demolition work for old secretariat buildings has commenced on early hours of Tuesday. In wake of the ongoing work important roads leading towards secretariat have been closed.

Police forces have been deployed in and around Secretariat building resulting in unexpected traffic jams across Hyderabad.

The proposed building of New Telangana Secretariat.

According to the sources the government has accelerated the work since wee hours of Tuesday after the High Court gave the green signal for the demolition of the secretariat .

Officials have completed all preparations for the demolition since midnight on Monday itself, as per the government’s directive. Roads leading towards secretariat have been closed.

Since late midnight Bahseerbagh, Liberty, Khairatabad, Tankbund and Mint Compound Secretariat roads were closed and police picket has been posted.

Secretariat Building History

The Secretariat, which is the administrative headquarters of previous 16 Chief Ministers, was built on a 25-acre, 10 lakh sq.ft. This secretariat with a 132-year-old history was built in 10 blocks.

The oldest Zee block was built in 1888 during the Nawab of the Sixth Nizam. The government started D- Block in 2003 and North and South Block in 2012.

The government is preparing to dismantle the old ministerial buildings and build a new secretariat with all the hinges. The government will build a new Secretariat at a cost of Rs 500 crore. 6 lakh sq ft building a new secretariat.

The government will soon move to build a new Secretariat with the Ministries’ Secretaries and Section Offices.

Tags
