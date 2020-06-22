TS SSC results released – List of websites to check grades

Hyderabad: TS SSC results have been released by the Directorate of Government Education. Students can check the grades by visiting one of the following websites.

SSC results: Grades annouced

This year, the grades have been awarded to the students based on their performance in internal assessment tests as final examination was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Although the government made attempts to conduct the final examination, Telangana High Court denied permission for the examination in GHMC limits due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

BIE may face challenge

Now, as more students will be seeking admission in intermediate courses, the Board of Intermediate may face challenges in accommodating them.

Apart from the rise in the number of students, maintaining physical distancing in the colleges may also pose a challenge.

Intermediate classes in shifts

BIE may explore possibility of conducting classes in shifts i.e., first year in morning shift and second year in afternoon shift or vice versa.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the start of classes in Intermediate colleges due to rise in COVID-19 in the State.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana State

On Sunday, the State recorded the steepest jump in the single day COVID-19 cases with as many as 730 people testing positive for the virus.

Setting a new record with every passing day, the state’s COVID-19 cases hit all time high, pushing the state’s tally to 7,892.

The state had set the record of highest single day cases with 546 cases on Saturday. The previous highest was on Friday with 499 cases.

Sunday also saw seven fresh fatalities, pushing the state’s toll to 210.