TS: Students demands cancellation of exams

Hyderabad: The multiple youth wings and students association of Telangana, on Wednesday urged the Telangana state government to cancel the examination of the students studying in the final year, SSC as well, due to COVID-19.

Recently, the Telangana governments have announced the exams schedule said to be conducted in June 2020. After which thousands of students today took the issue to Twitter demanding the Telangana government for the cancellation of the university examinations in TS. These students are seeking promotion without writing exams.

Almost all education institutions across the nation have been closed since March 2020 due to the country wide Coronavirus pandemic lockdown enforced to stop the spread of novel COVID-19. Most school and colleges have moved to online classes and exams.

However, the TS students want the examinations to be canceled for safety concerns amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Speaking to siasat.com over a phone call, a degree student from Osmania University said, “I’m hesitating when i heard that the state is going to conduct exams, though i live in Hyderabad my concern is about the students who all the way come from districts for good education in Hyderabad, i have most of the friends native of districts who had went back to their home after the relaxation due to the spread of virus in Hyderabad. Moreover, the government should bring out the safety measures they are going to implement in exam centres and exam hall so that our parents should send us to write exam without any fear.”the student adds.

Please cancel exams and promote students.

The online classes are going bad and most of us will attend to supply examinations.#CancelAPExamsPromoteStudents#CancelTSExamsPromoteStudents

Even the Maharashtra govt announced the cancellation of university exams in the state. The Siasat Daily siasat.com on Wednesday created a poll on its Twitter handle asking students about “What should be the plan for pending university exams in #Telangana?”

