TS to store 3 crore corona vaccine doses, 10K health workers for drive

Hyderabad: Health Director Dr Srinivas today stated that s out 3 crore doses of corona vaccine will be stored in the state. We all make use of about 10000 health wing personnel for the vaccination drive across the state he said.

He informed that training is on for the purpose and the personnel will be prepared for corona vaccination in near future.

The director held a video conferencing with the district medical and health officials on Corona vaccination and preparedness.

He began the training along with UNICEF delegates on the need for vaccination methods, care taken, creating awareness among people and storage of vaccines. The director has asked the DMHOs to ensure that the corona patients be get ready for vaccination.

We will store the vaccine doses in the cold storage as per central government guidelines and WHO norms, he said. The state government has prepared for the vaccination drive may be taken up in next January if not delayed further.

About 10000 personnel of the health department are to be involved in the vaccination drive across the state, he remarked. As many as 3 crore doses of corona vaccines are be started in cold storage facilities for safety he stated.

The government has been taking g necessary measures to store the vaccines in the state.