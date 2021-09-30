TS tribal welfare dept invites application for chief consultant in Hyderabad

The interested candidates can apply on or before October 7, 2021.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 30th September 2021 6:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tribal Welfare department has invited applications for the position of chief consultant (course coordinator cum administrator) at IAS Study Circle for STs, Manasa Hills, Rajendranagar.

The position is applicable for experienced and eligible candidates for a twelve-month period on a honorarium basis. The interested candidate can apply with their resume and relevant qualification/experience certificate copies to the office on or before October 7, 2021 before 5 p.m.

Following qualifications and experience are required for the chief consultant post

  • The applicant should possess post-graduation with and B.Ed qualification.
  • Retired officer in the field concerned, whose age is not more than 62 years are eligible to apply.
  • Employees or officers are having minimum 20 years in the field concerned.
  • Applicant having minimum 3-5 years of experience as chief consultant or course coordinator, in reputed institutions are eligible to apply, preference will be given to the candidates who worked as a chief consultant or course coordinator, training Institutions or departments.

After screening of the eligible candidates resume, the interview scheduled will be scheduled on October 13, 2021 at office of commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masabtank, Hyderabad.

The appointment will be purely temporary for a period of 12 Months on honorarium basis i.e monthly Rs 40,000/- Honorarium +10,000/- conveyance allowance.

Address:  IAS Study Circle for ST’s Rajendranagar, Director, IAS Study Circle for STs, DSS Bhavan, second floor, Masabatank, Hyderabd

For any queries contact on the given number.

