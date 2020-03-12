menu
Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: March 12, 2020, 6:00 pm IST
TS Wakf Board employee caught accepting bribe, arrested

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught red-handed a junior assistant of Telangana State Wakf Board employee while he was accepting the bribe.

According to the sources, Azhar, a junior assistant, working with Telangana State Wakf Board at Haj House, Nampally, demanded money for providing certain information under RTI.

Upset with the demand of money for a legally valid work, the petitioner lodged a complaint with the ACB, upon which a dragnet was laid at the Haj House.

Azhar was caught red handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 4000. He was arrested and being produced before the Special Court for Anti-Corruption cases.

