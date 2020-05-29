TS Waqf board becomes honeycomb for land grabbers

Hyderabad: Telangana has around 17,000 waqf properties registered with Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) worth around 10 lakh crores.

An example of two waqf properties is mentioned below:

Lanco Hills: 1654 Acres

Recently, the state government has auctioned land beside Lanco hills which was sold for 43 crores per acre. Taking this government value, the land in Lanco hills and Dargah Hussain Shah Wali is worth 71,122 Crore.

2. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Dargah Pahadi Shareef of 1,100 acres is occupied by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (GMR). Now, the value of lands is worth more than 25 Crores. 1,100 * 25 Cr = 2,75,00 Crore.

Now, the total of these two waqf properties is 98,622 Crore.

Why are politicians after Waqf Board

From last 72 years all political parties from Congress, TDP, TRS, MIM are interested in grabbing the chairmanship, membership of Waqf Board to make lucrative deals.

The Board appoints masjid committees, Mutawallis and graveyards. Majority members of board are aligned to political parties and religious organizations.

The appointment of the Waqf committee is being shared by the Board members according to fancies of board members keeping in view their political affiliation.

If Chairman and member of board act sincerely, Rs. 10 Lakh Crore of Waqf properties can be utilized for education, community upliftment, housing, business, health sector etc.

Telangana Waqf Board is the second richest after Punjab, Haryana in the country but this mismanagement in last 72 years is ruining the waqf properties.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.