TS: Wife manages to get husband’s fake death certificate to inherit property

By SameerPublished: 9th October 2020 1:13 pm IST
Asked to wear mask, patient assaults doctor in Delhi

Kurnool: In a surprising case, a woman managed to get the death certificate of her husband who is alive. She committed the crime to reportedly inherit the property.

As per the details of the case, the woman, Haseena and Ravi Kumar alias Mahaboob Basha had tied knot in 2001. They has two children.

Husband met accident

In 2011, after Ravi met with an accident, Haseena got the property from her mother-in-law.

Ravi who is bed-ridden due to accident is living separately after the dispute.

When Hasina noticed some mistakes in the property documents, she decided to make the husband’s fake death certificate as she knew that he would not pay heed to her request.

READ:  Farm owner booked for raping woman labourer in Gujarat

Death certificate

Claiming that Ravi died in 2017, Hasina applied for his death certificate in 2019. The village revenue officer, revenue inspector and tahsildar confirmed Ravi’s death and issued proceedings.

Later, Hasina not only managed to obtained the death certificate from Nandyal Municipal Corporation but also completed registration of property on her name.

How crime comes to light

The crime came to lime light only after Ravi approached media.

Now, he demands action against his wife and all the officials who were involved in issuing a fake death certificate.

He also expressed suspicion that his wife might have bribed some of the officials.

READ:  Biker crushed to death by truck in Noida
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SameerPublished: 9th October 2020 1:13 pm IST
Back to top button